Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 6, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 6, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 6, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Come to GDC 2019's Game Producer Bootcamp and level up your game dev process!

Come to GDC 2019's Game Producer Bootcamp and level up your game dev process!

March 6, 2019 | By Staff
March 6, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, GDC

What does a game producer do, exactly?

How do you best manage a game development project, and what impact does your process have on the final product?

All of these questions and more will be answered at the Game Developers Conference later this month, which (in addition to a full week of great content) boasts an entire day dedicated to helping video game producers hone their craft.

It's called the Game Producer Bootcamp, a full day of talks and discussion that brings together experts and colleagues to discuss best practices in production and team management, as well as share their career experiences.

For example,  as part of the Bootcamp Facebook's Ruth Tomandl will present "What the Heck is Process?", a Production & Team Management track talk all about what producers do and how the project management process affects dev teams.

Tomandl will tackle a common quandary: How do you, the producer, make sure the critical features get done, that the final game lives up to the design vision, and that your team does work they're proud of without burning out?

The answer is process. But if you don't know what the heck process is, that answer doesn't help you. This talk will explain what process is, what it's for, and how you can use it to make sure your game gets done!

You can find full details on this talk and many more over on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler! There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.06.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.06.19]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Prague, Czech Republic
[03.06.19]
Unity Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[03.05.19]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Road to the IGF: Calis, Nijman, Kallio, and Johann's Minit
Report: Nintendo is telling mobile development partners to stop players overspending
Blog: Move or Die and its four year journey to the PS4
Mages of Mystralia dev dishes out spellcasting wisdom and game industry real talk


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image