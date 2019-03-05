Shakedown: Hawaii coming first to the Epic Games Store

Shakedown: Hawaii, the upcoming game from the developers behind Retro City Rampage, will be making its debut first on the Epic Games Store.

Vblank Entertainment and Epic announced earlier today that the game is slated to be released sometime this spring.

This deal adds to the growing trend of developers exclusively publishing their games to the storefront, or skipping other marketplaces all together.

Although terms of the exclusivity deal weren't revealed publicly, Shakedown: Hawaii will be published on other platforms including Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita at a later date.