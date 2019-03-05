Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 5, 2019
EA soliciting help from Anthem players to figure out PS4 crashing issues

March 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Console/PC, Social/Online

Electronic Arts has publicly acknowledged an issue in the PlayStation 4 version of Anthem that causes the game to crash the entire system, and the publisher is looking to players to help gather information on what’s causing the crash.

There’s now a topic on EA’s official forum asking PS4 players that have experienced a hard crash to share information on their console and play session just before the crash occurred. Currently, the thread has racked up a little over 1,200 replies since it went live last night.

"We are currently in process of gathering information about the PS4 issues so we can determine the root cause,” reads the post. “If you are experiencing hard crashes of your console please reply with the following information: PlayStation Console: (PS4, Slim, Pro), PSN ID, crash Info: when does the crash take place,  are you having to take specific steps to get your PlayStation going again, and have you reported your crash data when prompted?”

The issue itself is more than just a frequent game crash. Anthem players have been reporting that the game will at times shut down the entire PlayStation 4 console and leave the system unresponsive for several minutes after. When the system does boot back up, it displays the same sort of warning you’d typically see after manually unplugging PlayStation 4 while it’s powered on or in rest mode.

