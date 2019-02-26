Get a job: Phosphor Studios is hiring an UI Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Chicago, Illinois

Phosphor Studios is seeking an experienced UI artist to join our team. We are looking for people who are smart, self-motivated, and passionate about amazing games and interactive experiences.

The UI Artist gathers requirements, designs and works with a variety of team members to realize high-quality user-interfaces. This individual will play a key role in designing the UI/UX experience, establishing cohesive style guides and extending a title’s look and feel across multiple platforms.

Our main studio is located in Chicago, IL in the heart of Fulton Market and close to many great shops and restaurants. We have a great benefits package, flexible work schedule, and are based in a very livable and cool city!

Responsibilities:

‪Works with the team to define the visual language as well as functionality and usability requirements

Develops and creates UI ‪design, game menus, interactive prototypes, artwork, and motion design from concept to completion.

Tests, identifies, and fixes functional and usability issues

Understands current industry UI/UX trends, and serves as a knowledge base for future development

Creates or contributes to the creation of UI tools and processes

Documents and communicates the UI design vision across the studio and to our external partners.

The ideal candidate:

Holds a degree in human-computer interaction, graphic or interactive design, or the equivalent professional experience as a videogame UI artist

Has a minimum of 3 years professional experience as a UI artist with a strong portfolio

Can develop an UI art pipeline, and use that to lead UI art development.

Has strong graphic design ability in both 3D and 2D

Has experience managing and collaborating with other team members of varying skill levels.

Has strong communication and organizational skills.

Demonstrates strong technical and problem-solving abilities.

Identifies challenges and proactively addresses them.

Proficient with:

Illustrator

Photoshop

After Effects

Flash

It is a big plus if you:

Have experience using UE4, 3ds Max and/or Maya

Consider yourself a gamer

Have a passion for constant improvement and learning

Phosphor Games is committed to achieving a diverse workforce through application of its equal opportunity and nondiscrimination policy. People from all walks of life irrespective of race, color, religion, sex, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, and disability are encouraged to apply.

