Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Phosphor Studios is hiring an UI Artist

Get a job: Phosphor Studios is hiring an UI Artist

March 5, 2019 | By Staff
March 5, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

UI Artist, Phosphor Studios

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Phosphor Studios is seeking an experienced UI artist to join our team. We are looking for people who are smart, self-motivated, and passionate about amazing games and interactive experiences.

The UI Artist gathers requirements, designs and works with a variety of team members to realize high-quality user-interfaces. This individual will play a key role in designing the UI/UX experience, establishing cohesive style guides and extending a title’s look and feel across multiple platforms.

Our main studio is located in Chicago, IL in the heart of Fulton Market and close to many great shops and restaurants. We have a great benefits package, flexible work schedule, and are based in a very livable and cool city!

 Responsibilities:

  • ‪Works with the team to define the visual language as well as functionality and usability requirements
  • Develops and creates UI ‪design, game menus, interactive prototypes, artwork, and motion design from concept to completion.
  • Tests, identifies, and fixes functional and usability issues
  • Understands current industry UI/UX trends, and serves as a knowledge base for future development
  • Creates or contributes to the creation of UI tools and processes 
  • Documents and communicates the UI design vision across the studio and to our external partners.

 The ideal candidate: 

  • Holds a degree in human-computer interaction, graphic or interactive design, or the equivalent professional experience as a videogame UI artist
  • Has a minimum of 3 years professional experience as a UI artist with a strong portfolio
  • Can develop an UI art pipeline, and use that to lead UI art development.
  • Has strong graphic design ability in both 3D and 2D 
  • Has experience managing and collaborating with other team members of varying skill levels.
  • Has strong communication and organizational skills.
  • Demonstrates strong technical and problem-solving abilities.
  • Identifies challenges and proactively addresses them. 

Proficient with:

  • Illustrator
  • Photoshop
  • After Effects
  • Flash

It is a big plus if you:

  • Have experience using UE4, 3ds Max and/or Maya
  • Consider yourself a gamer
  • Have a passion for constant improvement and learning

Phosphor Games is committed to achieving a diverse workforce through application of its equal opportunity and nondiscrimination policy.  People from all walks of life irrespective of race, color, religion, sex, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, and disability are encouraged to apply.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[03.02.19]
Concept Artist
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.01.19]
UI Artist
Skybox Labs
Skybox Labs — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[03.01.19]
Senior Gameplay Animator
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.01.19]
Senior Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Mages of Mystralia dev dishes out spellcasting wisdom and game industry real talk
Get legal experts' perspective on how the law is impacting game dev at GDC!
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Roambot
Multiplayer Skyrim mod criticized for lifting code from another mod


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image