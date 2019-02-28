Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 8, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 8, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 8, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

King shares lessons learned mapping the mobile game market at GDC 2019

King shares lessons learned mapping the mobile game market at GDC 2019

March 8, 2019 | By Staff
March 8, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing, GDC

Competition for players' money and attention is fierce in the mobile game market, but if you're coming to the Game Developers Conference in March you'll have an opportunity to get a fresh perspective on the problem from an industry heavyweight.

Candy Crush maker King will be at GDC 2019 presenting a special Mobile Summit talk on "To Affinity and Beyond: Lessons Learned Mapping the Mobile Games Market", which promises to give you a behind-the-scenes look at what the company has learned from charting what sorts of games its audience likes to play.

At King, they've found this sort of affinity data can be a powerful tool to help developers build better games. They've mapped the mobile gaming market based on affinity and how this relates to audience preferences.

But what is it that they develop an affinity for? Can game designers use this kind of "big data" to market games better, or even guide their decisions on what games to make? All this and more will be discussed by King product manager Ishai Smadja in this illuminating talk, so make time to check it out! 

For further details on this talk and the many more in store for you at the show, check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[03.08.19]
Open World Content Designer
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.08.19]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.08.19]
Senior Engine Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[03.08.19]
Technical Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Translating Steam hit Kenshi's 300K words into 6 languages
Marvel Strike Force first-year revenue topped $150 million
Gris has sold 300,000 copies in under three months
SpatialOS dev Improbable is setting up its own game development studios


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image