King shares lessons learned mapping the mobile game market at GDC 2019

Competition for players' money and attention is fierce in the mobile game market, but if you're coming to the Game Developers Conference in March you'll have an opportunity to get a fresh perspective on the problem from an industry heavyweight.

Candy Crush maker King will be at GDC 2019 presenting a special Mobile Summit talk on "To Affinity and Beyond: Lessons Learned Mapping the Mobile Games Market", which promises to give you a behind-the-scenes look at what the company has learned from charting what sorts of games its audience likes to play.

At King, they've found this sort of affinity data can be a powerful tool to help developers build better games. They've mapped the mobile gaming market based on affinity and how this relates to audience preferences.

But what is it that they develop an affinity for? Can game designers use this kind of "big data" to market games better, or even guide their decisions on what games to make? All this and more will be discussed by King product manager Ishai Smadja in this illuminating talk, so make time to check it out!

