Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 6, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 6, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 6, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Nintendo is telling mobile development partners to stop players overspending

Report: Nintendo is telling mobile development partners to stop players overspending

March 6, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
March 6, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Nintendo doesn't want to see players spending too much on its growing roster of smartphone games, and has even asked its development partners to adjust games to stop people from splashing inordinate amounts of cash. 

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Nintendo fears massive amounts of player spending will damage its reputation and brand image (the company is seen by many as the friendly face of the games industry), and is happy to miss out on revenue to avoid coming across as greedy.

CyberAgent Inc, which co-developed the free-to-play RPG Dragalia Lost with Nintendo, has confirmed as much. "Nintendo is not interested in making a large amount of revenue from a single smartphone game," said a company official. "If we managed the game alone, we would have made a lot more."

The studio also confirmed that Dragalia Lost's revenue per player has fallen short of initial expectations, and that Nintendo actually told it to alter the game after players complained it was too difficult to unlock rare characters through in-game lotteries. 

Although Nintendo wouldn't confirm any specific conversations, it did tell the WSJ that it chats to its partners about "various things, not just limited to payments, to deliver high-quality fun to consumers."

In the past, the company has also outlined its hope that mobile titles like Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will introduce new players (including those in emerging markets) to some of its biggest franchises, eventually driving them towards their console counterparts

"Certainly it's about getting an American child who's ten to have a great Super Mario experience," said outgoing Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime back in June 2017.

"But it's also about getting that adult in India who's never had access to a Nintendo platform but has heard about this thing called Super Mario, to get them engaged. China, Korea, all of these markets that historically have not had great access to our content now have access to our IP. That's a key part of our mobile strategy."

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Prague, Czech Republic
[03.06.19]
Unity Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[03.05.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[03.05.19]
Senior Visual Effects (VFX) Artist
Obsidian Entertainment
Obsidian Entertainment — Irvine, California, United States
[03.05.19]
Sound Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Road to the IGF: Calis, Nijman, Kallio, and Johann's Minit
Mages of Mystralia dev dishes out spellcasting wisdom and game industry real talk
Get legal experts' perspective on how the law is impacting game dev at GDC!
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Roambot


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image