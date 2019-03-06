PC storefront Kartridge picks up 4 exclusive game launches

Newsbrief: Kongregate’s digital video game storefront Kartridge has announced four games that’ll be hitting its platform as timed exclusives this year.

Storefront exclusivity has been the weapon of choice for the numerous new PC game shops that have popped up in the last few years, with other platforms like The Epic Games Store or Discord Marketplace penning deals that encourage devs to skip Steam (though sometimes only temporary) in favor of their own stores.

To that end, Kartridge has announced that Anodyne 2: Return to Dust, Hell is Other Demons, Swords & Souls: Neverseen, and a yet untitled Wonderputt sequel are all hitting Kartridge as limited-time “Premiering on Kartridge” exclusives. In a press release, the company notes that this first selection is a slight nod to Kongregate's origins as a purveyor of Flash-based games. These games are, outside of the Wonderputt sequel, due to launch in the second quarter of 2019.