Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 6, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 6, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 6, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Valve bans sexual violence game from Steam, but stops short of condemning it

Valve bans sexual violence game from Steam, but stops short of condemning it

March 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
March 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Valve has put the kibosh on the Steam launch of an adult game that centers around committing violence and sexual assault to women amid a zombie apocalypse, saying that, after “significant fact-finding and discussion”, the game was ruled a bad fit for the platform due to the fact that it “poses unknown costs and risks”.

The store page for the game in question, a 3D visual novel called Rape Day, popped up on Steam last month and in more recent days ignited questions about Valve’s relaxed approach to deciding what content does and doesn’t belong on its platform.

For the most part, Valve says it’ll ok anything that isn’t “illegal or straight up trolling," but notes in today's statement on the matter that the decision to keep the game called Rape Day off of Steam “warrants further explanation.”

“Much of our policy around what we distribute is, and must be, reactionary—we simply have to wait and see what comes to us via Steam Direct,” reads that explanation. “We then have to make a judgement call about any risk it puts to Valve, our developer partners, or our customers. After significant fact-finding and discussion, we think Rape Day poses unknown costs and risks and therefore won't be on Steam.”

“We respect developers’ desire to express themselves, and the purpose of Steam is to help developers find an audience, but this developer has chosen content matter and a way of representing it that makes it very difficult for us to help them do that.”

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.06.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.06.19]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Prague, Czech Republic
[03.06.19]
Unity Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[03.05.19]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Road to the IGF: Calis, Nijman, Kallio, and Johann's Minit
Valve bans sexual violence game from Steam, but stops short of condemning it
Epic Games is now being sued over loot boxes in Fortnite: Save the World
Come to GDC 2019's Game Producer Bootcamp and level up your game dev process!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image