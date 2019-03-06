Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 6, 2019
Nintendo announces Tetris 99 Maximus Cup tournament

March 6, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Newsbrief: Nintendo is hosting the Tetris 99 Maximus Cup, an online tournament challenging players to come in first place as many times as they can for the chance to win 999 My Nintendo Gold Points.

While this Tetris 99 tournament is a little different than other competitions held within the battle royale genre, it's fun to highlight. 

Beginning March 8th at 5 a.m. PT and running through March 10th at 11:59 p.m PT, players who come in first place the most times will be in the running as one of the 999 contest winners.

Winners will be selected based on how many wins they accumulated during the contest period. Official rules for the Maximus Cup can be accessed here. 

