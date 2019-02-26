Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Game Mechanic Studios is hiring a Gameplay Engineer

March 6, 2019 | By Staff
Gameplay Engineer, Game Mechanic Studios

Location: North Hollywood, California​

Game Mechanic Studios is in North Hollywood, California within miles from the NoHO Arts district. Game Mechanic Studios was established in 2008 with a goal of making great games with amazing people.

Over the last 10 years we’ve had the pleasure of working with some of the biggest Publishers in games like Activision, Warner Bros, and Microsoft on AAA mobile and console projects.

Thanks to emerging technologies from Oculus, HTC, and Samsung we are now blazing new trails on multiple fronts in which games, movies, and education have all converged onto the single most immersive platform in entertainment…Virtual Reality.

With unparalleled support from both Valve and Epic we’re excited to be at the forefront of this technology.

At the end of the day it’s the creativity, teams, and people that inspire us, and in turn we hope to inspire them.

Game Mechanic Studios is looking for a Gameplay Engineer to join our team to assist in the engineering and design process. The candidate must be able to communicate well, is self-motivated and has Unity and/ or Unreal Experience in 3D games.

The ideal candidate will have experience in all the following Unity skills:

  • Dynamic Lighting
  • 3D Physics
  • NavMesh
  • Occlusion Culling
  • Asset Bundling
  • Scriptable Objects
  • Custom Shaders

The ideal candidate will have experience in all the following Unreal skills:

  • Native C++ engine code
  • Behavior Trees
  • Navigation System
  • Slate and UMG
  • Blueprint

Requirements

  • 5 years of experience in game development
  • Fluent in C++ and C#
  • BS or equivalent
  • Commitment to code quality, documentation and sound testing procedures
  • Familiarity or previous development experience with Unreal a plus
  • Experience in designing, developing, debugging
  • 2+ Shipped games in Unity and/or UE4
  • Ability to self-direct and achieve success individually and with your team
  • Willingness to mentor and guide other team members
  • Self-motivated
  • Passionate about video games

Responsibilities

  • Design, develop and implement game content, systems including enemy designs and scripted events
  • Modify existing levels and testing
  • Take ownership of tasks and authored systems with clear classes and commits
  • Maintain excellent player experience and content creation experience
  • Implement a high bar and build our team culture of collaboration, creativity and passion for games
  • Build automation and efficiency tools

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

