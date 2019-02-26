Get a job: Game Mechanic Studios is hiring a Gameplay Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: North Hollywood, California​

Game Mechanic Studios is in North Hollywood, California within miles from the NoHO Arts district. Game Mechanic Studios was established in 2008 with a goal of making great games with amazing people.

Over the last 10 years we’ve had the pleasure of working with some of the biggest Publishers in games like Activision, Warner Bros, and Microsoft on AAA mobile and console projects.

Thanks to emerging technologies from Oculus, HTC, and Samsung we are now blazing new trails on multiple fronts in which games, movies, and education have all converged onto the single most immersive platform in entertainment…Virtual Reality.

With unparalleled support from both Valve and Epic we’re excited to be at the forefront of this technology.

At the end of the day it’s the creativity, teams, and people that inspire us, and in turn we hope to inspire them.

Game Mechanic Studios is looking for a Gameplay Engineer to join our team to assist in the engineering and design process. The candidate must be able to communicate well, is self-motivated and has Unity and/ or Unreal Experience in 3D games.



The ideal candidate will have experience in all the following Unity skills:

Dynamic Lighting

3D Physics

NavMesh

Occlusion Culling

Asset Bundling

Scriptable Objects

Custom Shaders

The ideal candidate will have experience in all the following Unreal skills:

Native C++ engine code

Behavior Trees

Navigation System

Slate and UMG

Blueprint

Requirements

5 years of experience in game development

Fluent in C++ and C#

BS or equivalent

Commitment to code quality, documentation and sound testing procedures

Familiarity or previous development experience with Unreal a plus

Experience in designing, developing, debugging

2+ Shipped games in Unity and/or UE4

Ability to self-direct and achieve success individually and with your team

Willingness to mentor and guide other team members

Self-motivated

Passionate about video games

Responsibilities

Design, develop and implement game content, systems including enemy designs and scripted events

Modify existing levels and testing

Take ownership of tasks and authored systems with clear classes and commits

Maintain excellent player experience and content creation experience

Implement a high bar and build our team culture of collaboration, creativity and passion for games

Build automation and efficiency tools

Interested? Apply now.

