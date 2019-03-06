Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 6, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 6, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 6, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
Crowdfunding platform BrightLocker shuts down over unpaid wages

March 6, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
March 6, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
BrightLocker, a crowdfunding platform similar to Patreon and Kickstarter, is reportedly closing down after developers claimed they hadn't been paid money owed. 

CEO Ruben Cortez confirmed that the company is dissolving, but its community-building platform will apparently still continue operations under a holding company with which Cortez has no involvement. 

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, one developer said the holding company that bought the BrightLocker domain is BL HoldCo 1, LLC, and that it would not be making any payments promised by the original company.

There's also been some back and forth as to whether or not the developers have actually been paid, despite Cortez claiming that the company never refused to pay up. "That's definitely not the case," said one developer. 

"There is a plethora of developers who are fairly unhappy in our Discord who haven't been sent their payments. We shouldn't have to chase them down like this."

Another developer said it was a shame that the company was closing.

"It was a great idea for platform. Many believed in them but seems like they had start-up troubles just from observing, but hope they do the honorable thing and pay the developers. There is always a right way and wrong way to go about things."

BrightLocker was founded back in 2014 as a "crowdpublishing" platform to create games from user-submitted ideas.

