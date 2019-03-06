Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 6, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 6, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 6, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Watch a breakdown of the game design behind The Occupation

March 6, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
March 6, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Earlier today on the GDC Twitch channel, White Paper Games game designer Pete Bottomley dropped by the GDC Twitch channel to discuss the making of The Occupation, a new investigation game styled after the stealth mechanics of games like Deus Ex and Dishonored, that takes place in a locked 4-hour loop. 

The Occupation's making waves not just because it's a fascinating first-person game, but also because it's the rare video game that doesn't shy away from a politically-charged narrative. Now for your convenience, you can watch Bottomley's chat on the GDC Twitch channel in the video above. 

For more developer interviews and curated GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[03.05.19]
Designer
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.01.19]
UI Artist
CG Spectrum
CG Spectrum — ONLINE/REMOTE, California, United States
[03.01.19]
Game Programming Instructor (Online/Remote)
CG Spectrum
CG Spectrum — ONLINE/REMOTE, California, United States
[03.01.19]
Game Design Instructor (Online/Remote)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Road to the IGF: Calis, Nijman, Kallio, and Johann's Minit
Valve bans sexual violence game from Steam, but stops short of condemning it
Epic Games is now being sued over loot boxes in Fortnite: Save the World
Come to GDC 2019's Game Producer Bootcamp and level up your game dev process!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image