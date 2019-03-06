Watch a breakdown of the game design behind The Occupation

Earlier today on the GDC Twitch channel, White Paper Games game designer Pete Bottomley dropped by the GDC Twitch channel to discuss the making of The Occupation, a new investigation game styled after the stealth mechanics of games like Deus Ex and Dishonored, that takes place in a locked 4-hour loop.

The Occupation's making waves not just because it's a fascinating first-person game, but also because it's the rare video game that doesn't shy away from a politically-charged narrative. Now for your convenience, you can watch Bottomley's chat on the GDC Twitch channel in the video above.

For more developer interviews and curated GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.