Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 6, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 6, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 6, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Building strong player attachment through narrative

March 6, 2019 | By Staff
March 6, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

What's the secret to creating compelling narratives that will encourage emotional attachment among players? 

In this 2017 GDC talk, game designer Harrison Pink dives deep into the lessons learned (and mistakes made) creating fully realized characters in games like Telltale's The Walking Dead, Tales from the Borderlands, and Mafia III.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[03.05.19]
Designer
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.01.19]
UI Artist
CG Spectrum
CG Spectrum — ONLINE/REMOTE, California, United States
[03.01.19]
Game Programming Instructor (Online/Remote)
CG Spectrum
CG Spectrum — ONLINE/REMOTE, California, United States
[03.01.19]
Game Design Instructor (Online/Remote)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Road to the IGF: Calis, Nijman, Kallio, and Johann's Minit
Valve bans sexual violence game from Steam, but stops short of condemning it
Epic Games is now being sued over loot boxes in Fortnite: Save the World
Come to GDC 2019's Game Producer Bootcamp and level up your game dev process!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image