Catch up on these insightful interviews with IGF 2019 finalists!

There's going to be a ton of great games showcased in the IGF Pavilion at this year's Game Developers Conference, each of which is an Independent Games Festival award finalist with its own unique story to tell.

GDC attendees can stop by the Expo Floor (open March 20th to the 22nd) to visit the Pavilion, see the games and perhaps meet their creators, all in a convivial atmosphere that celebrates the best of what independent creators can do.

To help you better understand the work that went into these remarkable games, the team at Gamasutra have once again published a series of snappy interviews with this year's IGF finalists that delve into how (and why) they make games.

It's the Road to the IGF, and last month we highlighted the first half or so. Here's what's been published since then:

Minit takes a grand adventure across a sprawling world and breaks it into one-minute chunks, having players find secrets, defeat bosses, and delve through dungeons on a tight time limit.

En Garde! is a game of swashbuckling swordplay, tasking players with using environments, acrobatics, and taunts, as well as their blade, to overcome hordes of enemies in chaotic melees.

eCheese Zone will have players playing some totally tubular eCheese-Brand minigames. So long as they don't accidentally break one of the game's rules and get locked out for an hour. Nice!

It's Paper Guy! takes the player to a cute paper world, encouraging them to cut whatever the see as they explore.

Paratopic is an experience in shifting narrative and sound -- a tale filled with looming dread and mistrust in reality as the player explores three threads that connect in a

Black Room takes the player on an insomnia-fueled journey of tabs and dream-like internet places, following female game characters as they explore new narratives in a shifting, fragile HTML world.

Nth Dimension[al] Hiking explores places you're not supposed to be, leaving players to explore and wander them as they seek the hidden truths buried within seemingly dead ends.

Opus Magnum has players creating machines for developing potions and poisons, tinkering with parts and mechanisms to refine perfect alchemical devices.

after HOURS has players sharing a tiny space with Lilith, a young woman suffering from Borderline Personality Disorder due to childhood molestation.

In Moss, a little mouse sets off on a grand VR adventure, the player alongside her, using their shared abilities to solve puzzles and overcome monsters that they couldn't tackle alone.

Unavowed sees the player returning to their life after being possessed by a demon, and follows their decisions as they face a greater imminent darkness.

Just Shapes & Beats is a bullet hell in a music visualizer - and dizzying dance of light, color, and song as players struggle to survive while moving and dodging to the beat.

Hypnospace Outlaw takes players to the information superhighway of a 90s internet-inspired cyberspace, having them enforce the laws of this digital place or decide to help its online populace.

