Brand new Nintendo Labo kits will turn your Switch into a VR headset

Nintendo is entering the world of virtual reality with two new Nintendo Labo kits that turn the Switch into a makeshift VR headset.

Both Labo VR kits will launch on April 12, and will let players transform their Switch into a VR headset by slipping it into a pair of cardboard Toy-Con goggles and holding it up to their eyes -- no head strap required.

As you'd expect from a DIY cardboard set, Nintendo isn't trying to rewrite the virtual reality rulebook, but rather hopes to create "a simple and shareable virtual reality experience for kids and families."

"These new kits build on the core tenets of Nintendo Labo -- make, play and discover -- to introduce virtual reality in a way that’s fun and approachable for both kids and kids at heart," said Nintendo of America's SVP of sales and marketing, Doug Bowser.

"We wanted to design an experience that encourages both virtual and real-world interactions among players through passing around Toy-Con creations."

The complete Labo VR kit will retail for $79.99, and comes with the materials and software to build all six of Nintendo's virtual reality Toy-Cons creations, including conventional peripherals like goggles and a blaster, and more off-the-wall selections like an elephant and bird.

For those on a budget, a starter set that only includes the goggles and blaster will be available for $39.99. Those who choose the starter pack will be able to purchase $19.99 expansion packs to get their hands on other Labo VR creations.