PS4 Remote Play is now possible on iPhones and iPads

March 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
PlayStation 4 owners can now access their console through an iOS app, similar to how Remote Play functions on platforms like Vita, MacOS, And PC.

Sony has released a PS4 Remote Play app for the iOS App Store that lets players control a remote PlayStation 4 system across a powerful WiFi connection.

It’s a similar premise to the company’s Remote Play apps on other systems like PC and MacOS but with the notable difference that players can’t connect a DualShock controller to their iOS device.

Instead, the app includes a built-in on-screen PlayStation 4 controller that, according to screenshots on the app’s store page, includes simulated buttons for everything but the analog sticks, start/share buttons, and touchpad.

Sony notes that the app might not be compatible with some games, likely due to control restrictions, and that it can only be used over a WiFi connection but that players can otherwise boot up PS4 Remote Play to display and control a PS4 system's screen on a mobile device, join voice chats with a device’s microphone, and enter text with the device’s built-in keyboard.

