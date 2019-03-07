Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 7, 2019
Valve laid off 13 staff and terminated 'a portion' of contracted devs last month

Valve laid off 13 staff and terminated 'a portion' of contracted devs last month

March 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
March 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Valve laid off 13 full-time staff and terminated an undisclosed number of contracted developers last month, though Valve says the layoffs do “not represent any major changes at the company.” 

Some sleuthing done by UploadVR seems to indicate that some of those affected by the cuts were developers working on virtual reality, though Valve itself didn’t offer any additional information on the departments affected in its statement to the publication.

"Last month, 13 full-time employees were let go and a portion of our contractor agreements were terminated," reads the full statement sent to UploadVR. "It’s an unfortunate part of business, but does not represent any major changes at the company. We thank those affected for their contribution and wish them well in future endeavors."

As always, if you or someone you know has been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

