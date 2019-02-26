Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Join the Mythical Games team as a Sr. 3D Engineer/Technical Artist

Get a job: Join the Mythical Games team as a Sr. 3D Engineer/Technical Artist

March 7, 2019 | By Staff
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior 3D C++ Engineer/Technical Artist, Mythical Games

Location: Los Angeles, California

We are Mythical Games, a next-generation game technology studio. We believe that true ownership of digital assets, verifiable scarcity, and integrated secondary markets will spawn a new generation of games. These new economies, based on digital ownership, will bring players, developers, and content creators closer to the games they love. We are a team of veteran game and platform developers with a passion for bringing big innovative concepts to market. Our goal is to create world-class products that drive consumer adoption of distributed ledger technology through games. We are looking for a talented and driven 3D C++ Engineer or Technical Artist who will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining Mythical’s 3D creation studio platform. We’re looking for someone with a passion for gaming and computer graphics. Required Experience:

  • BS or greater in a science or engineering discipline
  • C++ Development experience: 5-10+ years
  • Expertise with 3D graphics and math (quaternions, linear algebra, transformation matrices, etc)
  • Familar with existing graphic production tools (Maya, Blender, ZBrush, Photoshop, Illustrator, etc) and integrating tools to create workflows and pipelines.
  • Exceptional problem-solving and debugging skills 
  • Self-driven: able to innovate, plan, and execute with autonomy
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills 

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

