Get a job: Join the Mythical Games team as a Sr. 3D Engineer/Technical Artist

Location: Los Angeles, California

We are Mythical Games, a next-generation game technology studio. We believe that true ownership of digital assets, verifiable scarcity, and integrated secondary markets will spawn a new generation of games. These new economies, based on digital ownership, will bring players, developers, and content creators closer to the games they love. We are a team of veteran game and platform developers with a passion for bringing big innovative concepts to market. Our goal is to create world-class products that drive consumer adoption of distributed ledger technology through games. We are looking for a talented and driven 3D C++ Engineer or Technical Artist who will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining Mythical’s 3D creation studio platform. We’re looking for someone with a passion for gaming and computer graphics. Required Experience:

BS or greater in a science or engineering discipline

C++ Development experience: 5-10+ years

Expertise with 3D graphics and math (quaternions, linear algebra, transformation matrices, etc)

Familar with existing graphic production tools (Maya, Blender, ZBrush, Photoshop, Illustrator, etc) and integrating tools to create workflows and pipelines.

Exceptional problem-solving and debugging skills

Self-driven: able to innovate, plan, and execute with autonomy

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Interested? Apply now.

