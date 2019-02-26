Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 8, 2019
Enjoy The MADE's sampling of classic and co-op games at GDC Retro Play!

March 8, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, GDC

As the 2019 Game Developers Conference draws nigh, organizers are eager to let you know about what sort of activities and entertainment will be available to attendees looking to relax and mingle during the week.

This year, The MADE (Museum of Art and Digital Entertainment) returns to GDC with a special Retro Play exhibit themed around cooperative play!

While the full lineup is still being finalized, there's a good chance you'll find playable versions of classic co-op games like the Sega Genesis hits ToeJam & Earl (pictured) and Gunstar Heroes, Turtles in Time for the Super Nintendo, and Gauntlet Legends for the Nintendo 64 – plus a working Pong machine!

You might also find a few co-op gems that are a bit more modern, including Ghost Town Games’ chaotic co-op cooking game Overcooked and Ubisoft’s hit platformer Rayman Legends, in The MADE's GDC 2019 showcase.

So be sure to swing by and check it out during your time at the show! It's a great place to enjoy some games with a friend or colleague before your next session, and it's conveniently located right on the GDC Expo floor.

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

