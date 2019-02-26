Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 7, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 7, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 7, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: The art direction of Heavy Rain

March 7, 2019 | By Staff
March 7, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Video

In this classic GDC 2011 talk, Quantic Dream's Christophe Brusseaux dives into the art direction of the serial killer murder mystery Heavy Rain.

Through analyzing examples from Heavy Rain, Brusseaux explains how key scenes were conceived, discusses how the game used visuals and mechanics to build emotional investments in players. 

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

Mythical Games
Mythical Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[03.07.19]
Senior 3d Engineer / Tech Artist
Big Blue Bubble Inc.
Big Blue Bubble Inc. — London, Ontario, Canada
[03.07.19]
Senior 3D Artist
Funcom
Funcom — Oslo, Norway
[03.07.19]
Technical Animator
Industrial Toys @ EA
Industrial Toys @ EA — Pasadena, California, United States
[03.06.19]
Lead Server Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Crunching the launch numbers behind cyberpunk management sim Spinnortality
EA isn't hosting a press conference at E3 2019
Catch up on these insightful interviews with IGF 2019 finalists!
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Cathode MK1


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image