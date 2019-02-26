EA will be at GDC to share an inside look at building tools for Frostbite

Want to know what it takes to build game development tools for a company as big as Electronic Arts?

Then you should come to the Game Developers Conference later this month, where EA senior engineer Ludovic Chabant will do just that in a Programming track talk on "9 Things Learned While Building Frostbite's Cinematics Tools."

This is a session you don't want to miss, because Chabant will give you an earnest rundown of the high-level approaches, processes, and technical challenges EA's Frostbite team faced over the years as they scaled their workflows to work with a diverse set of games -- everything from FIFA to Dragon Age to Battlefield!

It's a key part of the popular Tools Tutorial Day, one of many focused Bootcamps and Tutorials scheduled during the first two days (Monday and Tuesday, March 18th and 19th) of GDC.

The Tools Tutorial is designed to offer you a deep dive into the state-of-the-art techniques and processes for building tools that enable game development teams to ship awesome games. When you attend the Tools Tutorial talks, you'll get to hear (from a front-row seat, if you're quick) experts from studios large and small talk about their experiences shipping the tools that ship awesome games!

In "Analyzing for Workflow Reduction: From Many to One to Zero", for example, Philip Bloom from Machine Zone (Game of War: Fire Age, Mobile Strike) will show you some practical approaches to inspect your own workflows for opportunities to streamline and simplify processes.

And in "The System of Tools: Reducing Frustration in a Daily Workflow", Laura Teeples from 343 Industries (Halo) will walk you through how to develop tools as a system rather than a set of individual features and how to maintain balance without always needing to introduce new tools!

Further details on these great Tools Tutorial talks and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa