Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 8, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 8, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 8, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Gris has sold 300,000 copies in under three months

Gris has sold 300,000 copies in under three months

March 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
March 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Nomada Studio's enchanting platformer Gris has sold 300,000 copies in under three months, according to the developer.

The title launched on December 13 for Switch, Windows, and Mac, and managed to turn a profit after just one week on sale

Although we knew it had been bringing home the bacon, we didn't any exact sales figures until now. To celebrate the milestone, Nomada has released a free update called Gris Undone that lets players browse through a small catalog of unused music and designs.

Related Jobs

CG Spectrum
CG Spectrum — ONLINE/REMOTE, California, United States
[03.08.19]
Game Programming Instructor (Online/Remote)
CG Spectrum
CG Spectrum — ONLINE/REMOTE, California, United States
[03.08.19]
Game Design Instructor (Online/Remote)
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[03.08.19]
Senior Software Engineer
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[03.07.19]
Senior Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Translating Steam hit Kenshi's 300K words into 6 languages
Crunching the launch numbers behind cyberpunk management sim Spinnortality
EA isn't hosting a press conference at E3 2019
Catch up on these insightful interviews with IGF 2019 finalists!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image