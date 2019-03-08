Newsbrief: Nomada Studio's enchanting platformer Gris has sold 300,000 copies in under three months, according to the developer.

The title launched on December 13 for Switch, Windows, and Mac, and managed to turn a profit after just one week on sale.

Although we knew it had been bringing home the bacon, we didn't any exact sales figures until now. To celebrate the milestone, Nomada has released a free update called Gris Undone that lets players browse through a small catalog of unused music and designs.