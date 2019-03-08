Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 8, 2019
Marvel Strike Force first-year revenue topped $150 million

Marvel Strike Force first-year revenue topped $150 million

March 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
March 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Marvel Strike Force has made over $150 million in revenue for developer-publisher FoxNext Games during its first year. 

FoxNext broke the news to VentureBeat, and claimed the turn-based title has seen growth every month since it launched back in 2018.

The games-as-a-service offering has been constantly updated in a bid to keep players engaged, and over the past year has been expanded with the addition of 27 new characters and special in-game events -- which often coincide with the launch of major Marvel movies. 

"Our players love it," said FoxNext Games Studios head Aaron Loeb. "The game has hundreds of thousands of people playing every day and millions playing every month.

"That $150 million in gross revenue comes from people loving the game over time. It’s a fairly constant state, based on long-term relationships with our players. That's coming to fruition."

