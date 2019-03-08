Konami building esports centre to help Japan catch up with Western 'pioneers'

Konami has outlined its vision for the dedicated esports center it's currently building in downtown Tokyo.

As reported by Siliconera, the 12-story high-rise will be called the Konami Creative Center (KCC) and should be completed by November, just in time for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

It will reportedly house an esports arena kitted out with the latest sound, video, lighting, and communication systems, and a shop filled with esports equipment and products. The company will also host esports classes and training sessions at the finished KCC.

Konami president Kimihiko Higashio claims the project will help Japan catch up with other esports pioneers around the world, and believes esports will become a mainstream pastime in the not-to-distant future.

"The people who participate in esports will in the future, stand side by side with those participating in real-life sports like soccer, or even surpass them," he commented at a recent brick-laying ceremony.

"Compared to esports pioneers America and Europe, Japan has still a long way to go. However, looking from another angle, it means Japan has lots of room for growth."