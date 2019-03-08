Octopath Traveler shipped 1.5 million copies, has a mobile prequel on the way

Newsbrief: Square Enix’s “HD-2D” Switch roleplaying game Octopath Traveler has moved a grand total of 1.5 million units, counting shipments and digital sales, since its release last July according to a Japanese announcement spotted by Gematsu.

It’s worth mentioning that shipped doesn’t necessarily reflect the number of copies sold, but even still the milestone represents a significant amount of interest in the visually distinct RPG, especially for a Switch exclusive title in a relatively short amount of time.

Square Enix has hinted that a second Octopath is in development for consoles, but in the meantime the company has also announced that it’ll be launching a smartphone prequel to Octopath Traveler this year, at least in Japan.

A translation of a tweet shared to the game’s official Twitter account notes that a closed demo for that game, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, will take place ahead of its full launch.