Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 8, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 8, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 8, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Octopath Traveler shipped 1.5 million copies, has a mobile prequel on the way

Octopath Traveler shipped 1.5 million copies, has a mobile prequel on the way

March 8, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
March 8, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet

Newsbrief: Square Enix’s “HD-2D” Switch roleplaying game Octopath Traveler has moved a grand total of 1.5 million units, counting shipments and digital sales, since its release last July according to a Japanese announcement spotted by Gematsu.

It’s worth mentioning that shipped doesn’t necessarily reflect the number of copies sold, but even still the milestone represents a significant amount of interest in the visually distinct RPG, especially for a Switch exclusive title in a relatively short amount of time.

Square Enix has hinted that a second Octopath is in development for consoles, but in the meantime the company has also announced that it’ll be launching a smartphone prequel to Octopath Traveler this year, at least in Japan. 

A translation of a tweet shared to the game’s official Twitter account notes that a closed demo for that game, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent,  will take place ahead of its full launch.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[03.08.19]
Technical Producer
CG Spectrum
CG Spectrum — ONLINE/REMOTE, California, United States
[03.08.19]
Game Programming Instructor (Online/Remote)
CG Spectrum
CG Spectrum — ONLINE/REMOTE, California, United States
[03.08.19]
Game Design Instructor (Online/Remote)
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[03.08.19]
Senior Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Translating Steam hit Kenshi's 300K words into 6 languages
Marvel Strike Force first-year revenue topped $150 million
Gris has sold 300,000 copies in under three months
SpatialOS dev Improbable is setting up its own game development studios


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image