Get a job: Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics, and more are hiring now!

March 8, 2019 | By Staff
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Experienced Game Developer, Square Enix

Location: Tokyo, Japan

The Advanced Technology Division is the Research & Development department of Square Enix Japan. Bringing together experts from the fields of rendering, animation, physics simulation, artificial intelligence (AI), networking, big data, workflow, mixed reality (AR/VR) and sound, we not only research state of the art of game technology but also contribute to many productions.

We are seeking motivated and experienced artists, programmers and technical artists to work with us in Tokyo on our next projects and push the boundaries in content creation.

Senior Tools Engineer, Crystal Dynamics

Location: Redwood City, California

Crystal Dynamics is looking for a talented software engineer to maintain and extend our world-class proprietary tools and pipelines.  The ideal candidate would have solid large-scale software engineering skills, a proven track record of designing and implementing complex tools and pipelines & a strong desire to architect solutions (and maintain systems) within AAA development teams.  This position requires the ability and willingness to design and fully implement complex tools both as an individual contributor and with the help of a small team.

Gameplay Engineer, Giant Enemy Crab

Location: Seattle, Washington

We’re looking for a full-time Gameplay Engineer to work on our upcoming session-based multiplayer FPS Due Process. Due Process is an adversarial SWAT shooter that delivers on planning and coordination. Each round, two teams of five confront each other in an attack/defend mission on a procedurally-generated level. Before action, each team draws out a plan of attack or defense using SWAT equipment such as breaching charges, flashbangs, ballistic shields, and night vision goggles.

Level Designer, Heart Machine

Location: Los Angeles, California

If you’re an incredibly capable level designer with ample spacial reasoning skills, a strong sense of storytelling and pacing and an artistic eye for great compositions, please reach out to us! We’re looking for talented, passionate people to become part of our small crew, to help build and shape something ambitious and completely unique. Although we work incredibly hard, our studio is not a crunch-factory - we like to live our lives, have holidays, and remain healthy throughout a project. Work-life balance is important.

Technical Manager, DMG Entertainment

Location: Beverly Hills, California

The Technical Manager is responsible for managing the technical execution of DMG’s portfolio of interactive entertainment properties. With specific focus on location-based entertainment, you will work closely with internal stakeholders to help shepherd the successful planning, design, and execution of engaging interactive entertainment. 

