Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 8, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 8, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 8, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Tips for managing the unmanageable projects in game dev

March 8, 2019 | By Staff
March 8, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Production, Video, Vault

When the going gets tough, it's easy to spit platitudes. But what do you actually do?

At GDC 2017, ClutchPlay Games' Amy Dallas took to the stage to explore just that in a special talk aimed at helping producers work through the process of managing seemingly unmanageable game dev projects.

She outlined a specific mindset for producers that can help one be successful when faced with managing a seemingly impossible project, and shared some survival tips to keep you focused when everything seems to be going sideways.

Her talk was pragmatic, engaging, and filled with useful tidbits, so if you didn't catch it live be sure to take advantage of the fact that you can now watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[03.08.19]
Technical Producer
Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[03.07.19]
Lead Quality Assurance Tester
DMG Entertainment
DMG Entertainment — Beverly Hills, California, United States
[03.07.19]
Technical Manager
Big Blue Bubble Inc.
Big Blue Bubble Inc. — London, Ontario, Canada
[03.07.19]
Senior Game Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Translating Steam hit Kenshi's 300K words into 6 languages
Marvel Strike Force first-year revenue topped $150 million
Gris has sold 300,000 copies in under three months
SpatialOS dev Improbable is setting up its own game development studios


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image