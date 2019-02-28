Video: Tips for managing the unmanageable projects in game dev

When the going gets tough, it's easy to spit platitudes. But what do you actually do?

At GDC 2017, ClutchPlay Games' Amy Dallas took to the stage to explore just that in a special talk aimed at helping producers work through the process of managing seemingly unmanageable game dev projects.

She outlined a specific mindset for producers that can help one be successful when faced with managing a seemingly impossible project, and shared some survival tips to keep you focused when everything seems to be going sideways.

Her talk was pragmatic, engaging, and filled with useful tidbits, so if you didn't catch it live be sure to take advantage of the fact that you can now watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

