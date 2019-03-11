Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Respawn has banned 355,000 in 'ongoing war' against Apex Legends cheaters

Respawn has banned 355,000 in 'ongoing war' against Apex Legends cheaters

March 11, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Respawn has now banned over 355,000 cheaters from Apex Legends on PC alone. 

Speaking to fans on Reddit, community manager Jay Frechette explained the studio has been tracking down and banning cheaters using Easy Anti-Cheat tech, but that it's keen to bolster its efforts by reaching out and working directly with experts both within and outside of EA. 

The developer also intends to scale up its anti-cheat team so it can dedicate more resources to the task, and reiterated its intention to add a report feature (to the PC version of the game) so that players can call out cheaters directly. 

"Easy Anti-Cheat works but the fight against cheaters is an ongoing war that we’ll need to continue to adapt to and be very vigilant about fighting. We take cheating very seriously and care deeply about the health of Apex Legends for all players," wrote Frechette.

"We are working on improvements to combat cheaters and we’re going to have to be pretty secretive about our plans. Cheaters are crafty and we don’t want them to see us coming."

Respawn had banned 16,000 players as of February 18, but has evidently made significant progress in the weeks since — although those 355,000 bans are still a drop in the ocean when you consider Apex currently has 50 million players worldwide.

