Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

NetEase and Tencent included in latest round of China game approvals

NetEase and Tencent included in latest round of China game approvals

March 11, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
March 11, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Regulators in China have approved the monetisation of 95 more games, including some from Tencent and NetEase. 

As reported by Reuters, the latest batch of approvals included two titles from NetEase and one from Tencent (both of which also had games approved back in January), and takes the total number of approvals since December 2018 to 726. 

It's welcome news coming off the back of China's lengthy licensing freeze, which prevented developers and publishers from releasing new titles in the country for the bulk of 2018, and resulted in the video game market witnessing its slowest first-half growth in a decade. 

According to recent reports, the freeze created a backlog of games that Chinese regulators are currently trying to work through -- meaning all new submissions won't be looked at until those older games have been assessed.

Related Jobs

BeamNG GmbH
BeamNG GmbH — Bremen, Germany
[03.11.19]
Web User Interface Developer
LeFort Talent Group
LeFort Talent Group — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[03.10.19]
UE 4 Lead Developer
Maximum Games
Maximum Games — Walnut Creek, California, United States
[03.08.19]
Release Manager
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.08.19]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Failbetter Games devised Sunless Skies' facets progression system
Translating Steam hit Kenshi's 300K words into 6 languages
Marvel Strike Force first-year revenue topped $150 million
Gris has sold 300,000 copies in under three months


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image