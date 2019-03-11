NetEase and Tencent included in latest round of China game approvals

Regulators in China have approved the monetisation of 95 more games, including some from Tencent and NetEase.

As reported by Reuters, the latest batch of approvals included two titles from NetEase and one from Tencent (both of which also had games approved back in January), and takes the total number of approvals since December 2018 to 726.

It's welcome news coming off the back of China's lengthy licensing freeze, which prevented developers and publishers from releasing new titles in the country for the bulk of 2018, and resulted in the video game market witnessing its slowest first-half growth in a decade.

According to recent reports, the freeze created a backlog of games that Chinese regulators are currently trying to work through -- meaning all new submissions won't be looked at until those older games have been assessed.