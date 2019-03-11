Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Adobe is ending Shockwave Player support April 9th

Adobe is ending Shockwave Player support April 9th

March 11, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
March 11, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Adobe announced earlier today that Shockwave will be discontinued, and the Shockwave player for Windows will no longer be available to download after April 9. 

This news follows Adobe's decision to end Flash support in 2020, pushing developers to wean their projects from the plugin and move on to newer tech in order to maintain support for their browser-based games.

Similar to Flash, Shockwave supported many browser-based games hosted on the Internet during the early 2000s. It's likely that the discontinuation of Shockwave support may break older web games and make them unplayable. 

"As technologies evolve and the use of mobile devices has grown, interactive content has moved to platforms such as HTML5 Canvas and Web GL and usage of Shockwave has declined," Adobe said.

The company went on to explain that enterprise customers will continue receiving support until their contracts expire in 2022.

Related Jobs

BeamNG GmbH
BeamNG GmbH — Bremen, Germany
[03.11.19]
Web User Interface Developer
LeFort Talent Group
LeFort Talent Group — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[03.10.19]
UE 4 Lead Developer
Maximum Games
Maximum Games — Walnut Creek, California, United States
[03.08.19]
Release Manager
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.08.19]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Failbetter Games devised Sunless Skies' facets progression system
Road to the IGF: Cavanagh, Houston, & Dobbe's Dicey Dungeons
Celebrities drop Fortnite dance lawsuits, but only temporarily
Please consider being a part of the GDC 2019 Sock Drive!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image