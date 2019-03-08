Get a job: Maximum Games is hiring a Release Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Walnut Creek, California

The Company

Maximum Games is an innovative, boutique video game publisher that encourages employees to set aside corporate attire and mindset in favor of entrepreneurism, strategic thinking and just enough process-orientation to be effective in a fast-paced, high-growth environment. The company culture values productive fun and invites team members to leverage their skills and abilities for company and personal success.

If this is the right environment for you, we are currently searching for a Release Manager.

Job Overview:

The Release Manager will work with the Production team to ensure that all Maximum Games titles meet their targeted street date. The Release Manager will be the primary point of contact at Maximum Games for platform holders and regulatory bodies and will be responsible for communicating project release timing within the company.

This position is full time and will be based out of Maximum Games Headquarters in Walnut Creek, California.

Responsibilities:

Act as the liaison to First Parties (Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo) for all compliance related issues.

Manage the product life cycle with first parties. (Product Proposals, Concept Submissions, Final Submissions, Metadata, etc.)

Ensure information such as price point, release date, release territory, meta data, and any needed game assets are correctly updated on GDNP, XDP, TPR, and other 1st party websites.

Manage submissions to ratings board and other regulatory bodies (ESRB, PEGI, USK, OFLC, DJBTQ, CERO, etc.).

Distribute new versions of the TRC, XR, Lotcheck, and other requirements documents as they are released.

Ensure each title has had all operational requirements for launch fulfilled (obtaining UPC codes, getting pre-orders listed, etc.).

Qualifications:

A minimum of one year managing the GDNP / XDP / TPR / NDP websites

A minimum of three ESRB submissions performed

A minimum of three shipped titles

A deep understanding of the title release process

BS/BA degree in the field of Computer Science, Project Management and/or Communication from a fully accredited four-year university preferred but not required

Fits the Maximum Games Team Profile

Additional Information:

All of your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines.

