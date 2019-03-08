Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Overcoming network latency in Mortal Kombat & Injustice 2

March 11, 2019 | By Staff
March 11, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this 2018 GDC talk, Netherrealm Games' Michael Stallone describes the drastic engine changes and optimizations of Mortal Kombat XL and Injustice 2.

Stallone goes over the rollback/re-simulate networking models used in Mortal Kombat XL and Injustice 2, and how those tools were involved in rolling back and simulating up to 8 game frames in 16 milliseconds.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.08.19]
UI Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[03.08.19]
Open World Content Designer
CG Spectrum
CG Spectrum — ONLINE/REMOTE, California, United States
[03.08.19]
Game Programming Instructor (Online/Remote)
CG Spectrum
CG Spectrum — ONLINE/REMOTE, California, United States
[03.08.19]
Game Design Instructor (Online/Remote)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Failbetter Games devised Sunless Skies' facets progression system
Road to the IGF: Cavanagh, Houston, & Dobbe's Dicey Dungeons
Celebrities drop Fortnite dance lawsuits, but only temporarily
Please consider being a part of the GDC 2019 Sock Drive!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image