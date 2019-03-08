See how God of War 's combat evolved to match its new camera system at GDC!

When Sony Santa Monica introduced a new and more intimate, player-controlled camera system in its latest God of War game it revamped the combat to match, and at the Game Developers Conference you'll get a meaty look at how they did it!

That's because lead combat designer Mihir Sheth will be at the show this year to present "Evolving Combat in 'God of War' for a New Perspective", a talk on the GDC 2019 Programming track that's all about how the game's combat evolved to complement a close third-person camera.

There should be something of interest here for designers, programmers, and anyone with an interest in how God of War works, as Sheth will cover how Sony Santa Monica approached the design and technical challenges faced during development. Guiding principles along with technical/design solutions for common combat systems will be shared, so consider making time to check it out!

Further details on this talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. GDC 2019 takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

