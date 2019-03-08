Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
See how God of War 's combat evolved to match its new camera system at GDC!

See how God of War's combat evolved to match its new camera system at GDC!

March 12, 2019 | By Staff
March 12, 2019 | By Staff
When Sony Santa Monica introduced a new and more intimate, player-controlled camera system in its latest God of War game it revamped the combat to match, and at the Game Developers Conference you'll get a meaty look at how they did it!

That's because lead combat designer Mihir Sheth will be at the show this year to present "Evolving Combat in 'God of War' for a New Perspective", a talk on the GDC 2019 Programming track that's all about how the game's combat evolved to complement a close third-person camera.

There should be something of interest here for designers, programmers, and anyone with an interest in how God of War works, as Sheth will cover how Sony Santa Monica approached the design and technical challenges faced during development. Guiding principles along with technical/design solutions for common combat systems will be shared, so consider making time to check it out!

Further details on this talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

