March 12, 2019
March 12, 2019
GDC 101 is back for GDC 2019, check it out to get the most out of your show!

March 12, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, GDC

In two weeks we're going to be right in the middle of the 2019 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, and this year organizers are excited to once again present a special event that will guide you through how to get the most from yor time at the show.

It's called GDC 101, and it's taking place on Tuesday, March 19th (two weeks from today!) at 6 PM Pacific on the second floor of the Moscone Convention Center's West Hall. 

Whether it's your first time at GDC or just the first time talking about your new game, you want to attend this crash course on how to get the most out of your experience by learning the ins and outs of the show: from choosing sessions, to networking, to simply how to get around.

GDC is a big event with lots to do, and we're here to help you prioritize what you really want to get out of the show, while getting all the basics down in the process. Plus there's a networking event right after the session!

For more details on this and all the other great sessions taking place at the show, make sure to head over to the online GDC 2019 Session Scheduler.

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

