Netflix is turning Dragon's Dogma into an anime series

March 12, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

In news that you can file under 'rather surprising,' Netflix has announced plans to develop a new anime series based on Dragon's Dogma

Those familiar with the name will know Dragon's Dogma is an action-RPG developed and published by Capcom -- and those of you unfamiliar with the name are now up to speed. 

The game launched back in 2012 and was co-directed by Hideaki Itsuno, who recently served as game director on Devil May Cry 5, which launched to widespread acclaim just last week. 

The anime adaption will be co-produced by Netflix and Japanese animation house Sublimation, and will sport a cel-shaded animation style. 

"Based on a world-famous action RPG set in an open world, Dragon's Dogma from Capcom will be brought to life as a Netflix original anime series," reads a short statement from Netflix. 

"The story follows a man’s journey seeking revenge on a dragon who stole his heart. On his way, the man is brought back to life as an 'Arisen'. An action adventure about a man challenged by demons who represent the seven deadly sins of humans."

