March 12, 2019
PlayStation Now launches in 7 more countries

PlayStation Now launches in 7 more countries

March 12, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
March 12, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Newsbrief: Sony has rolled out its pay-for-access streaming and downloadable game catalog to seven more countries across Europe.

The expansion follows a beta that launched in those same countries earlier this year and opens the service up to PlayStation users in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.

Originally launched as a streaming service, PlayStation Now offers up a library of PS4, PS3, and PS2 games that can be either downloaded to a subscriber's PlayStation 4 system or played as streaming games from their PS4 or PC. With today's expansion, the service is now available in 19 counties. 

