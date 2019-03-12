PlayStation Now launches in 7 more countries

Newsbrief: Sony has rolled out its pay-for-access streaming and downloadable game catalog to seven more countries across Europe.

The expansion follows a beta that launched in those same countries earlier this year and opens the service up to PlayStation users in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.

Originally launched as a streaming service, PlayStation Now offers up a library of PS4, PS3, and PS2 games that can be either downloaded to a subscriber’s PlayStation 4 system or played as streaming games from their PS4 or PC. With today’s expansion, the service is now available in 19 counties.