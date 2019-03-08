See more GDC 2019 speakers try to pitch you on their talks in a minute or less!

With weeks to go until the Game Developers Conference kicks off in San Francisco, it's time to start finalizing your schedule!

If you're still paging through the session schedule looking for hidden gems, good news: a number of GDC 2019 speakers have taken the time to make 60-second (ish) pitch videos for their talks, and you can watch them right now on the official GDC YouTube channel!

Produced for the fourth year running, these "Flash Forward" videos are always great encapsulations of what makes GDC talks great: they're fun, lovable, and informative. Each is a personalized pitch for why you should make time in your busy schedule to check out a given talk while you're attending GDC!

We've once again organized these GDC 2019 Flash Forward pitches into a playlist (embedded below) and added more information about each speaker and a link to their talk in the description of their video. Have a look!

You can find these and lots more great videos over on the official GDC YouTube channel, which is also regularly updated with new talks recorded at GDCs through the ages. Subscribe, and you'll be the first to know about when new videos are added to the channel!

For more details on these speakers' talks and many more, head over to the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler! There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

