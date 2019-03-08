Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Come to GDC for a behind-the-scenes look at Pokemon GO 's PvP combat design!

Come to GDC for a behind-the-scenes look at Pokemon GO's PvP combat design!

March 13, 2019 | By Staff
March 13, 2019 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, GDC

Pokemon Go quickly became a sensation after it launched in 2016, but it wasn't until last year that it was updated with a directly competitive player-vs-player combat system -- and you'll get an inside look at that system if you come to the 2019 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next week!

That's where Niantic's Rob Giusti will be presenting a special Mobile Summit talk on "When Trainers' Eyes Meet: Creating Real-Time Combat for 'Pokemon GO'",  in which he'll discuss why Niantic chose to build this new feature at this point in the game’s lifecycle (and what decisions were made to make the feature true to its roots in the Pokemon franchise) while also creating a foundation for further game development in a live, growing game!

This is a particularly great talk for developers and product managers working on live service games who are interested in what it takes to add new core gameplay to existing game ecosystems, but anyone with an interest in Pokemon Go should walk away with some useful insights. Don't miss it!

For further details on this talk and the many more in store for you at the show, check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

