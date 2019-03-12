Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 12, 2019
War Child UK's Armistice fundraiser raised $380k in 2018

March 12, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Working with 20 video game developers, War Child UK raised a total of $380,000 last year to support and help children affected by war in 15 countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East, and Latin America.

The annual Armistice charity effort sees the organization partnering with members of the game industry to release content focused on peaceful gameplay and to host live streams promoting the fundraising effort.

For example, last year’s Armistice saw the release of DLC for 11-11: Memories Retold that added letters, drawings, and photographs to the game inspired by the lives of children supported by War Child as well as additional themed content for games like Prison Architect and the VR first-person shooter Dick Wilde.

“With 11-11: Memories Retold we wanted to make a game that goes beyond traditional entertainment. With that in mind, working together with War Child UK made a lot of sense,” said 11-11: Memories Retold producer Lionel Lovisa in a statement. “Bringing more fun to everyone is the mission of Bandai Namco Entertainment but we know that 'fun' can be a privilege that many can’t afford. We hope the 11-11: Memories Retold charity DLC will help War Child accomplish more today while it also reminds everyone about the human realities of being [drawn] into conflict. For a better tomorrow we need to remember the lessons of the past.”

To date, the Armistice fundraiser alone has raised $759,695 since 2016 while War Child UK has raised a total of $4.3 million in video game-focused fundraising efforts since its inception. 

