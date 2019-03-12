Fellow Traveller announces online-only conference, LudoNarraCon

Publishing label Fellow Traveller has announced its new online-only conference LudoNarraCon, which will celebrate both developers and players of narrative-driven games.

The global event is slated to take place in May and will be livestreamed on Steam’s storefront.

The publisher says they hope to "recreate the benefits of physical conventions without anyone having to leave their homes or deal with con-flu."

As for exhibitors, the first edition of LudoNarraCon will feature games under the Fellow Traveller label, alongside a handful of invited developers.

If successful, there will be a round two of the conference later in the year, and organizers are open to hearing from other developers who wish to take part and exhibit. Developers can express interest here.

Additional information about LudoNarraCon can be found here.