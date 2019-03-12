Phoenix Point will be an Epic Games Store exclusive for a year

X-com creator Julian Gollop has announced that his game Phoenix Point will be an Epic Games Store exclusive during its first year of release.

This is yet another example of Epic striking a timed-exclusive with studios, and this one seemed to work out in developer Snapshot Games' favor.

Phoeix Point, often described as a spiritual successor to X-com, ran a successful crowdfunding campaign on Fig back in 2017 and was recently delayed before the exclusivity deal was announced.

Gollop admits in the developer video that not everyone will be happy with the one-year exclusive, since they may have had "the expectation of playing it on a specific platform" when they backed it.

"So if for any reason you are not happy with this change, we will be very happy to offer a full refund, and I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you," he says.

A blog post goes on to explain that those who backed the Phoenix Point campaign or preordered it prior to today will get all paid DLC released during the game's first year for free.

For players with further questions, an AMA will take place on the Phoenix Point subreddit tomorrow.