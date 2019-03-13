Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 13, 2019
Chat with Dawn of Man lead dev Martino Figueroa at 1PM ET

March 13, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
March 13, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Every year, a slew of games emerge that take much of the game development community by surprise. These are games that fulfill a surprisingly unfilled niche and capture a unique audience. In 2019, one of those games is Dawn of Man, a prehistoric society simulator from Madruga Works, a game developer based out of Spain that's shot to the top of the Steam charts. 

Today at 1PM ET on the GDC Twitch channel, Madruga Works lead designer Martino Figueroa will be dropping by to discuss the development of Dawn of Man and take questions from Twitch chat about the making of the game. If you're interested in designing simulation games in unconventional settings, drop by and chat with Figueroa! 

And if you're interested in more developer interviews and curated GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel. 

