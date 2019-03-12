Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 12, 2019
Game industry vet Jade Raymond signs on as a Google VP

March 12, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Game industry veteran Jade Raymond took to Twitter today to announce she's taken a VP position at Google, though it's yet unclear what she'll be doing there.

This is especially notable given that Google is working to hype up its presence at the Game Developers Conference next week, where the company will be sponsoring (among others) a session with the cryptic description "Google has a game changer to show you."

It seems likely Raymond will be involved with the company's game development efforts, given that she's been making games for well over a decade and served as executive producer on Watch Dogs and multiple Assassin's Creed games.

Most recently she had been helping to lead work on a Star Wars game at EA Motive in Montreal, a studio she helped found in 2015, but Raymond departed Electronic Arts late last year after the project was canned. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

