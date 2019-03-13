Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 13, 2019
March 13, 2019
March 13, 2019
Sega pulls Judgment from sale in Japan following drug arrest

March 13, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Sega has pulled its Yakuza spin-off Judgment from sale in Japan after voice actor Pierre Taki admitted to illegal drug use.

As reported by Kotaku, investigators arrested Taki after receiving a tip the actor had been using cocaine, and although a search of his property and vehicle proved fruitless, a urine test eventually came back positive. 

Taki subsequently admitted to using a small amount of cocaine, prompting Sega to halt sales of both the retail and digital versions of Judgment, and issue an apology to fans. 

It's unclear whether the game will eventually go back on sale, with Sega explaining it's currently considering its next move.

For those of you wondering why the publisher has taken such drastic action over a bit of cocaine use, Japan's drug laws are still incredibly strict compared to the rest of the world. 

Celebrities caught using illegal substances are often ostracized, and in many cases will have their entire body of work removed from public view. 

Given Taki also voices Olaf in the Japanese version of Kingdom Hearts III -- as well as the Frozen movie franchise -- it's entirely possible Sega will be the first of many companies to take action. 

