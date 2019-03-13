Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Take-Two Interactive shares jump after Sony acquisition rumors

Take-Two Interactive shares jump after Sony acquisition rumors

March 13, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
March 13, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Shares of Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive jumped after rumors that Sony could be in talks to acquire the company began circulating in investing circles.

MarketWatch reports that Take-Two Interactive’s stock saw a 4.7 percent increase based on the rumor that Sony is currently “in advanced board level discussions to acquire Take-Two Interactive in a mostly cash deal,” according to Wedbush Securities' head of technology and media trading Joel Kulina. 

It’d be a sizable acquisition, and one that would value the company at $130 a share according to those same sources. While just a rumor at this point, the move would significantly bolster Sony’s first-party development forces and mirror some of the efforts made by fellow console-maker Microsoft through its recent acquisitions of Obsidian Entertainment and several other studios

