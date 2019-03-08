Come to GDC 2019 and get expert advice on growing your game dev career

We've talked a lot about all the things you can see and do at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next week, but somehow we've still barely grazed the surface of what's in store for you at the show!

If you're looking to kickstart your career in game development there's a smorgasbord of great career-building opportunities available to you at GDC 2019, including the popular Game Career Seminar: a full-day program (on Friday, March 22nd) accessible to all passholders and also via a special one-day Student Pass for currently enrolled students over the age of 18 -- available on-site on Friday for just $79!

That Student Pass also gets you access to the GDC Expo Floor, where you'll find the Career Development Stage, a special showcase for game industry experts to share knowledge and career advice with students and aspiring devs.

Next Wednesday, for example, the Career Development Stage will play host to "Frag You, Pay Me: Getting Started with Salary Negotiations", in which game industry vets Tara Brannigan​, Robin Yang, and Elizabeth Sampat will explore the long-term impact of salaray negotiations in game dev and share examples of how to get started, tips, tricks, and resources to get the most out of your negotiations!

And on Thursday game writer Greg Buchanan will be on the Stage to present "Freelancing: How to Live the Dream and Avoid the Nightmare", a 30-minute session in which he'll discuss strategies to cope with the positive and negative aspects of freelance work (both financially and psychologically), and how to ultimately build your craft and reputation through international work.

In addition to these sessions and others, the Career Development Stage will also host GDC Pitch, a special event where select devs who are showcasing their games at GDC Play will hone their game-pitching skills in front of a panel of expert judges -- as well as a live audience!

It's a great opportunity to learn from your fellow devs as you cheer them on, and this year GDC Pitch will take place on the Stage Wednesday and Thursday (March 20th and 21st) during GDC 2019.

Jason Della Rocca of investment platform Execution Labs will host it once again, and 10 selected dev teams will each be offered pitch prep and training, then get 5 minutes to pitch, followed by questions, advice, and feedback from the judges.

Each day the judges will declare a "Best Pitch" and award each a complimentary All Access pass to GDC 2019. It's always an exciting event, so leave some time in your GDC 2019 schedule to drop by the Career Development Stage and check it out!

GDC PITCH: DAY 1 | Wednesday, March 20th, 12:30 - 1:30pm

Pitchers (Game)

Blindflug Studios (First Strike Armageddon)

Cosmoscope (Morphies Law)

Oktagon Games (Trial of Titans)

Pantera Entertainment (Your World)

Sensoryx​ (VRFree glove controller)

GDC PITCH: DAY 2 | Thursday, March 21st, 12:45 - 1:45pm

Pitchers (Game)

5am Games (Letters)

Flux Game Studio (Talaka)

Lightbulb Crew (Othercide)

Neonable (Bootleg Systems)

Ratloop Games (Convergence)

GDC Play exhibitors opt-in to participate in GDC Pitch via GDC Connect. Selected studios are given strict format instructions and rules, as well as a time slot on one of the two days. As you can see, each of these events is expected to run about an hour and will take place on the Career Development Stage on the GDC Expo Floor.

