Get a job: Join the Deep Silver Volition team as a Sr. Project Manager

Location: Champaign, Illinois​

Project Managers are the primary keepers and managers of the project schedules, working closely with Producers, Project Directors, and Studio Leadership to ensure they are managing the project on-time, to established quality bars, and on budget.

Responsibilities: Scheduling and Prioritization

Organize and maintain the project schedule.

Assist teams with scope and deadline management during sprints and milestones.

Work with Producers and Directors to establish a project and feature roadmap.

Assist in evaluating and confirming project staffing requirements.

Partner with Producers and Directors to manage scope, quality, and prioritization of work.

Responsible for full operational aspects of game development, including establishing development framework, reporting, risk management, capacity planning, and resource management.

Ensure the project makes use of best practices regarding project management processes and frameworks.

Support the building and maintenance of a high-performance team structure.

Plan, manage, and meet the project quality objectives the Executive Producer establishes.

Challenge internal and external issues that could impact the project constraints.

Provide strategic and tactical direction when it comes to project management.

Contribute to major process innovations at the studio and project levels.

Participate in long-term strategic planning for the business.

Employee Relations and Communication

Identify, analyze, and help resolve team organizational issues and monitor progress.

Proactively identify project risks, issues, and triggers. Establish contingency plans as needed.

Communicate regularly with key stakeholders to provide project status updates.

Collaborate with team to achieve project deliverables and goals.

Manage the change-request process to ensure all workflows and processes are defined and documented clearly.

Facilitate communication amongst teams as needed.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 10 years of experience in game development as a Producer, Project Manager, or Development Manager, and must have led at least 2 teams through a full project cycle.

A great team player, ready to share knowledge and learn from others. Excels at self- and team organization. Inspires the team through charisma, work ethic, and analytical abilities.

Able to create, manage, and maintain custom team reports using Excel, Hansoft, Word, VISIO, and other standard tools.

Experience managing two or more projects, including establishing project plans and budgets, determining task dependencies, assigning tasks, and implementing operational changes.

Capable of identifying and mitigating risks. Able to take appropriate steps to resolve difficulties, including changes to work methods, technologies, and project schedules.

Ability to take ownership of projects and move the team forward despite obstacles and issues.

Able to learn quickly and apply new concepts, principles, and processes.

Maintain a solution-oriented approach to development.

Professional communication and interpersonal skills, including conflict resolution.

