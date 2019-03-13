Take a look at the making (and marketing) of Dawn of Man

Dawn of Man, the Stone Age simulator from developer Madrugo Works, burst onto Steam a few weeks ago and is still floating near the top of the Steam charts. After a few weeks managing the game's launch Madrugo Works' Martino Figueroa was kind enough to drop by the GDC Twitch channel for a chat about the design and development of Dawn of Man.

If you're curious how a three-person studio based out of Spain (with a team of international contractors) could scrape together a simulation game that catches players' attention, you can now watch the full Q&A with Figueroa in the video above. If you're a small developer hoping to make a unique game that succeeds on Steam, the back half of the chat includes a discussion about the low-energy YouTube marketing campaign Madrugo Works used to generate Steam Wishlists.

And for more curated GDC talks and developer interviews, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.