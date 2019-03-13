Spyro Reignited Trilogy now features subtitles in cutscenes

The latest patch for Spyro Reignited Trilogy brings a much-requested feature into the game: fully subtitled cutscenes.

It’s a feature that was missing from the game when it first launched late last year, and one that players were quick to highlight the importance of when the Spyro remake launched without it.

Activision, at the time, responded to say that there was no industry standard for subtitles and that the goal had been to stay true to the original games as much as possible, but would consider their inclusion with accessibility in mind.

Originally, as with the first Spyro games that released back in the late ‘90s, some spoken dialogue is displayed on-screen as characters speak but cutscenes themselves have no subtitles whatsoever. For many players of varying hearing ability, this means that large portions of the game’s plot would be essentially inaccessible.

The PlayStation 4’s 1.03 and Xbox One’s 1.02 Spyro Reignited Trilogy patches change that. As outlined in the patch notes, all three of the games bundled in the trilogy support subtitles in all languages and include identifiers for active speakers like character headers and colored test as well as line splits to improve readability. Those, along with motion blur, can now be toggled on or off from the options menu.