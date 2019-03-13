New Microsoft app lets users stream PC games to an Xbox One

Xbox One users can now stream PC games to the console through the recently updated Wireless Display app.

Microsoft’s Wireless Display app creates a connection between a PC and the Xbox One, where users can cast to the console using the Windows key and P on a keyboard (a little similar to the Steam Link).

While Microsoft has been working on streaming PC games to the Xbox One for quite some time with Project xCloud, this could be a good method to play Steam titles specifically on the console.

As reported by The Verge, Microsoft’s Wireless Display app has been available to testers for months under several different names, previously known as Connect on Windows. It first started out as an app for the Surface Hub (a brand of interactive whiteboard developed by the company).

It's worth noting that the app doesn't support keyboard and mouse input, so Xbox One users won't be able to stream PC games using traditional inputs, but it may be implemented in the future since Microsoft added keyboard and mouse support for the console last year.