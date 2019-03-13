Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 13, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 13, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 13, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

New Microsoft app lets users stream PC games to an Xbox One

New Microsoft app lets users stream PC games to an Xbox One

March 13, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
March 13, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Xbox One users can now stream PC games to the console through the recently updated Wireless Display app. 

Microsoft’s Wireless Display app creates a connection between a PC and the Xbox One, where users can cast to the console using the Windows key and P on a keyboard (a little similar to the Steam Link).

While Microsoft has been working on streaming PC games to the Xbox One for quite some time with Project xCloud, this could be a good method to play Steam titles specifically on the console.

As reported by The Verge, Microsoft’s Wireless Display app has been available to testers for months under several different names, previously known as Connect on Windows. It first started out as an app for the Surface Hub (a brand of interactive whiteboard developed by the company). 

It's worth noting that the app doesn't support keyboard and mouse input, so Xbox One users won't be able to stream PC games using traditional inputs, but it may be implemented in the future since Microsoft added keyboard and mouse support for the console last year.  

Related Jobs

FoxNExt Games
FoxNExt Games — San Jose, California, United States
[03.13.19]
Producer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[03.13.19]
Senior Project Manager
Flight School
Flight School — Dallas, Texas, United States
[03.13.19]
Sr. Unity Developer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.13.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game studio funding: The right investor at the right stage
Report: Sony is in 'advanced discussions' to acquire Take-Two Interactive
Road to the IGF: Nolla Games' Noita
Don't miss all these great Classic Game Postmortems at GDC 2019!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image